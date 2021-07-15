Black Woman Who Defended Herself Against ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’ Raises More Than $100K

The viral “Victoria’s Secret Karen” meltdown video went viral but the woman who was the target of her rage is ready to defend herself and has raised over $100,000.

Ijeoma Ukenta, the Black woman who recorded the unidentified woman accusing her of assault at a Victoria’s Secret store in Millburn, N.J., started a GoFundMe page. On the page she wrote, “I was assaulted and harassed by a white woman and and nothing was done by security nor the police.”

Ukenta claims she was booted off of TikTok for posting the video and says she was wronged by “Short Hills Mall security, Millburn Police Department, and most of all humanity.” Ukenta identified the woman but that has not been confirmed.

The white woman is seen crying and pretending to pass out after Ukenta accused the irate woman of trying to hit her.

Ukenta claims the woman began to play the victim when she began recording her. The woman can be seen on video yelling at Ukenta, complaining about being recorded and chasing her around the store.