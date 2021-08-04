Details Emerge About Former President Barack Obama’s Big 60th Birthday Bash

Former President Barack Obama is having a birthday bash to celebrate his 60th birthday and rumor has it that the event is expected to be an extravagant affair.

“It's going to be big,” a source told the Hill and, honestly, by the looks of his 50th — where he dropped a cool $35,800 — there’s a strong possibility this birthday party will be epic.

Initially it was reported by Axios that the Obamas will hold the star-studded event at their $11.75 million, 30-acre oceanfront mansion in Martha's Vineyard, where a confirmed 475 guests along with 200 staff will work the event. However, today (August 4), sources confirmed to BET.com that the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week has shifted those plans. Instead, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends and gratefully receive birthday wishes from afar. The former First couple looks forward to seeing people soon.

Names of the guests who are on that elite list have not been disclosed although the usual suspects — the Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Stephen Spielbergs’ of the world — are suspected to be in attendance. His pal and former vice president and now President Joe Biden, however, will not be in attendance, Axios reports.