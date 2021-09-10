Third Suspect Charged In Texas Restaurant Police Officer Shooting

A third suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a police officer and his friend during an armed robbery at a Texas restaurant in August.

According to the New York Daily News, police announced Thursday (September 9) that 19-year-old Khalil Nelson was charged with two counts of capital murder for his alleged involvement in the August 21 killings in Houston. His two co-defendants were arrested just days after the alleged crime and face the same charges.

Everett Briscoe, a 41-year-old New Orleans police detective, and Dyrin “DJ” Riculfy, 43, were having dinner on the patio of Grotto Ristorante when two armed robbers wearing hoodies approached the victims and demanded their belongings. Subsequently, at least one of the robbers fired his weapon, which hit Briscoe and his friend.

Police say the alleged shooters then fled the scene in a Nissan Altima. That same night, the off-duty officer was pronounced dead. Riculfy was hospitalized for more than a week before succumbing to his injuries on August 31.

Briscoe was a 13-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department. He’s described as a “dear friend” by Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

“Detective Briscoe was a great officer and an even better friend. We will miss him dearly,” Ferguson said in a statement, according to MSN.

Frederick Jackson, 19, and Anthony Jenkins, 25, are the two other suspects in the case. All three men are being held without bond.