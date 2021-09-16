George Floyd Foundation Awards Scholarships and HBCU Support

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation has announced that it has given more than $50,000 in scholarships and education programs. The foundation was created by Bridgett Floyd, the sister of George Floyd, in August 2020 to focus on combating racial injustice, police brutality and to support the protection of civil rights.
The Tallahassee, Fla.- based organization says it has awarded scholarships to law school students, interns, and undergraduate students. The foundation contributed to HBCU Fayetteville State University with a $25,000 award.
In a statement released on September 13, the foundation’s executive director, Jacari Harris, said the scholarships are intended to help students who want to work for justice.
“Our hope at the George Floyd Memorial Foundation is that these high-achieving students will become attorneys, activists, and scholars who will work to ensure people are treated fairly around the world,” Harris said.
RELATED: George Floyd: Minneapolis Cops Plead Not Guilty in Federal Civil Rights Case
Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020 when Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 10 minutes. Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe as onlookers tried to convince the officer to get off the man’s neck. Chauvin has since been convicted of murder and manslaughter and sentenced to 22 1/2 years.
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COMMENTS