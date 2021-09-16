George Floyd Foundation Awards Scholarships and HBCU Support

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation has announced that it has given more than $50,000 in scholarships and education programs. The foundation was created by Bridgett Floyd, the sister of George Floyd, in August 2020 to focus on combating racial injustice, police brutality and to support the protection of civil rights.

The Tallahassee, Fla.- based organization says it has awarded scholarships to law school students, interns, and undergraduate students. The foundation contributed to HBCU Fayetteville State University with a $25,000 award.