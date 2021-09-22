Dad Whose Twins Died After Leaving Them In Hot Car Won’t Face Charges

A South Carolina father will not face charges after he left his infant sons in a hot car, leading to their deaths.

According to PEOPLE, 20-month-old twins Brycen and Brayden McDaniel were discovered dead inside a car outside the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy in Blythewood on September 1.

During a Tuesday (September 21), Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the dad, who was not identified since he was not charged, worked at a manufacturing plant in the area and had been experiencing “intense pressure at his job before the accidental deaths.

"The father was under some intense pressure at work that really had his mind somewhere else that day," Lott said, according to PEOPLE. "In his mind, he really believed he dropped the two boys off at day care. There was no doubt in his mind that he'd done that."

That evening, the father went back to the daycare to pick the boys up and was told they weren’t there. That’s when he found them dead in the backseat of the car.

According to Lott, the father attempted lifesaving measures, but it was too late.

"He didn't mean to do it,” said the sheriff. “God, he didn't mean to do it. He's got to live with that the rest of his life.”

The twins’ manner of death was ruled accidental and their cause is listed as hyperthermia.

Lott said his interview with the father was "one of the [most] heart wrenching interviews you ever had to see."

"The pure emotion that came out was not something you could fake," Lott said.