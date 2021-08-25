Trending:

(Photo: High Point Police Department)

Caretaker Faces Murder Charge For Leaving Cerebral Palsy Patient In Hot Car

The North Carolina woman is currently being held on $200,000 bond.

Written by Paul Meara

On Monday (August 23), a North Carolina caretaker was arrested after she allegedly left a 21-year-old patient with cerebral palsy in a hot car for several hours, which caused the patient’s death.

According to the High Point Police department, Briea Askew, 29, has been charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held at the Guilford County jail on a $200,000 bond.

On August 10, police responded to Wake Forest Baptist High Point Hospital at around 2:30 p.m. in relation to a death investigation. The female patient, who hasn’t been identified by authorities, had been brought to the hospital with a temperature of more than 110 degrees and was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

According to the police release, an investigation led authorities to believe that Askew allegedly left the patient in a car unattended for around five hours. The vehicle did not have air conditioning, which contributed to the victim’s death.

It isn’t immediately clear whether Askew has entered a plea.

