Man Found Strangled On Brooklyn Rooftop After Trying To Collect $40 Debt

A family gathered for a memorial on Sunday (Oct. 3) to honor the life of their relative who was found unconscious on a Brooklyn rooftop. Investigators believe he was strangled by a suspect over a $40 debt.

EMS carried Solomon “Sol” Samuel’s lifeless body from the rooftop of the public housing building in the borough’s Brownville section on Friday (Oct. 1) night and rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, The New York Daily News reported.

But it was too late. The 48-year-old appliance store worker died at the hospital.

On the following day, the police arrested Brooks Bailey, 44, and charged the homeless man with murder.

Samuel’s family, citing the city medical examiner’s autopsy, confirmed to the newspaper that he was strangled. His sister, Gold Samuel, said Bailey owed her brother $40 and the murder happened when he went to get the money.