Gen. Colin Powell: Biden, Obama, Others Remember His Longtime Leadership and Friendship

Written by BET Staff

President Joe Biden praised retired Gen. Colin Powell as a close friend and as a national leader during his storied military career, joining others who have served in the White House in remembering him after his death Monday at age 84 of COVID-19 complications.



“Colin embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He was committed to our nation’s strength and security above all,” Biden said in a White House statement released Monday. Having fought in wars, he understood better than anyone that military might alone was not enough to maintain our peace and prosperity. From his front-seat view of history, advising presidents and shaping our nation’s policies, Colin led with his personal commitment to the democratic values that make our country strong.”



He announced that flags would be flown at half-staff at the White House and other federal buildings in Powell’s honor.

Jill and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend and a patriot of unmatched honor and dignity, General Colin Powell. Time and again, he put country before self, before party, before all else—in uniform and out. He will be remembered as one of our great Americans. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 18, 2021

RELATED: Retired Gen. Colin Powell Publicly Supports Joe Biden At 2020 DNC



President Barack Obama joined Biden in remembering Powell’s contributions and legacy during his career.



“Everyone who worked with General Powell appreciated his clarity of thought, insistence on seeing all sides, and ability to execute. And although he’d be the first to acknowledge that he didn’t get every call right, his actions reflected what he believed was best for America and the people he served,” Obama said in a statement.

General Colin Powell understood what was best in this country, and tried to bring his own life, career, and public statements in line with that ideal. Michelle and I will always look to him as an example of what America—and Americans—can and should be. pic.twitter.com/vSxTbUE5aR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 18, 2021

Powell, a four-star military general, was known best for his leadership in 1991’s Operation Desert Storm when the U.S. military invaded Kuwait to liberate it from Iraqi forces and for his role as U.S. Secretary of State during the George W. Bush administration. After learning of his passing, Bush also remembered Powell’s service and dedication to his country.



“Many presidents relied on General Powell’s counsel and experience,” Bush wrote in a statement. “He was such a favorite of presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom -- twice. He was highly respected at home and abroad. And most important, Colin was a friend and a family man.”

"Laura and I are deeply saddened by the death of Colin Powell. He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam." - President George W. Bush



Read the full statement: https://t.co/kSlMbGelOm — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) October 18, 2021

Former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, who succeeded Powell when he left the position in 2003, said he was a “trusted colleague and dear friend through some very challenging times. His devotion to our nation was not limited to the many great things he did while in uniform or during his time spent in Washington.”



Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was among the first Monday morning to speak on the loss, noting that it was “not possible” to replace him.



“The world lost one of the greatest leaders that we have ever witnessed. [His wife] Alma lost a great husband, and the family lost a tremendous father. And I lost a tremendous personal friend and mentor,” Austin said.

It will be impossible to replace Gen. Colin Powell. He was a tremendous personal friend and mentor to me, and there’s a hole in my heart right now as I think about his loss. My thoughts and prayers today are with his family, and I want them to know I will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/pX24KQMMBc — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) October 18, 2021