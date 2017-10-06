Cam Newton Apologizes For 'Extremely Unacceptable' Comment To Female Reporter

Maxine Waters Reclaiming Her Time Just Became Everyone's New Summer '17 Mantra
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters puts her foot down by reclaiming her time.
It might have taken him losing an endorsement, but Cam Newton has apologized for making a sexist comment to Charlotte Observer beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue.
Hours after Dannon announced that it's dropping the Carolina Panthers quarterback as its spokesperson yesterday, Newton took to his Twitter account and posted a video apology.
"After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women," Newton began saying in the clip. "And to be honest, that was not my intention. If you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you."
He added, "I'm a man who tries to be a positive role model to my community and tries to use my platform to inspire others. I take ownership to everything that comes with that. What I did was extremely unacceptable."
Newton additionally brought up his two daughters, before issuing a heartfelt apology to women everywhere.
"To the reporters, to the journalists, to the moms — super moms — to the daughters, the sisters and the women all around the world, I sincerely apologize and hope that you can find the kindness of your heart to forgive me," he continued. "Thank you."
Newton's entire apology statement can be seen below.
Of course, Newton issuing this apology came after Rodrigue asked him a question Wednesday about Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess welcoming the physicality of routes, to which Newton responded: "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes like ... it's funny."
Well, now that Newton has said sorry, do you accept his apology?
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters puts her foot down by reclaiming her time.
"Black women: Be fearless. Speak out for equal pay."
COMMENTS