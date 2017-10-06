Cam Newton Apologizes For 'Extremely Unacceptable' Comment To Female Reporter

Hours after Dannon announced that it's dropping the Carolina Panthers quarterback as its spokesperson yesterday, Newton took to his Twitter account and posted a video apology.

"After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women," Newton began saying in the clip. "And to be honest, that was not my intention. If you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you."

He added, "I'm a man who tries to be a positive role model to my community and tries to use my platform to inspire others. I take ownership to everything that comes with that. What I did was extremely unacceptable."

Newton additionally brought up his two daughters, before issuing a heartfelt apology to women everywhere.

"To the reporters, to the journalists, to the moms — super moms — to the daughters, the sisters and the women all around the world, I sincerely apologize and hope that you can find the kindness of your heart to forgive me," he continued. "Thank you."

Newton's entire apology statement can be seen below.