Woman Posts Shocking Video Of Dolphins Offensive Line Coach Chris Foerster Snorting White Powder

Update: Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster has resigned after a video surfaced showing him snorting lines of a white powdery substance.
ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter took to his Facebook on Monday and posted Foerster's and the Dolphins' statement over the offensive line coach's resignation.
Previously: A disturbing video that appears to show Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting a white substance has surfaced.
The video shows a man appearing to be Foerster using a $20 bill to snort a white powdery substance off a table.
"Hey, I miss you ... Thinking about you," he says in the clip. "How about me going to a meeting and doing this before I go."
The since-deleted video was uploaded on Facebook by a woman named Kijuana Nige, who claims to have dated Foerster in the past, as reported by the Daily Mail.
According to ESPN, both the Dolphins and NFL are aware of this footage, which could cost Foerster his job as early as Monday.
"We were just made aware of the video and will have no comment at this time," the Dolphins said in a statement Sunday night, as reported by ESPN.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy additionally told the Associated Press on Monday that the league will also review the video, as reported by ESPN.
Foerster, who turns 56 on Thursday, has a salary valued between $2.5 million and $3 million a year.
(Photo: Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
