Woman Posts Shocking Video Of Dolphins Offensive Line Coach Chris Foerster Snorting White Powder

Update: Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster has resigned after a video surfaced showing him snorting lines of a white powdery substance.

ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter took to his Facebook on Monday and posted Foerster's and the Dolphins' statement over the offensive line coach's resignation.

The video shows a man appearing to be Foerster using a $20 bill to snort a white powdery substance off a table.

"Hey, I miss you ... Thinking about you," he says in the clip. "How about me going to a meeting and doing this before I go."

The since-deleted video was uploaded on Facebook by a woman named Kijuana Nige, who claims to have dated Foerster in the past, as reported by the Daily Mail.