Colin Kaepernick Is Reportedly Excluded From NFL Players and Owners Meeting

We previously reported about a meeting set up by the NFL Players Coalition between Houston Texans Owner Bob McNair , NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell , former San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick and others set for November 3. Now, it’s looking like Kaep never got an invite.

According to Slate, league emails as well as emails via Kaepernick’s attorney deny the QB-turned-activist received any invitation. It could stem from Kaep’s collusion grievance against NFL owners for what he claims is his blackballing from ever playing in the league again.

McNair recently came under fire for a remark he made about player’s national anthem protests. He used a self-described “figure of speech” when he said “we can’t have the inmates running the prison” during a closed-door meeting between team owners.

Philadelphia Eagles Safety Malcolm Jenkins, who is a prominent member of the NFLPC had previously remarked that Colin Kaepernick was invited to the meeting. An email obtained by Slate from Kaepernick's attorney does indicated that he “is open to participating in, and discussing the ideas he has led, at the next meeting in a meaningful way.”

Read Slate’s full report here.