The NFL Players Coalition Say They're At A Breaking Point After Bob McNair's Comments

In the wake of Houston Texans Owner Bob McNair's “inmates running the prison" comment (as well as a feeling of overall lack of support from all team owners), the National Football League Players Coalition released a poignant statement, via ESPN .

The NFLPC says players are "upset and angered" from what they feel is a "lack of seriousness" from league officials and team owners in addressing their concerns.

"Many players have been deeply troubled by the disturbing comments made by Texans' owner Bob McNair," the letter states. "It is ironic that such a quote would emerge in the midst of an ongoing struggle to highlight injustices suffered by people of color, including our nation's deeply flawed approach to criminal justice and inhumane treatment of imprisoned people.”

Toward the end of the letter, the NFLPC issues a firm position that they’ll continue to protest and claim their patience is “wearing thin.”

"Until the league publicly demonstrates its commitment to an actual process of listening to our grievances, we will continue to peacefully demonstrate for equality and justice for all," it reads.

Interestingly, the letter also offers an opportunity for leaders to meet on Monday (October 30) in Philadelphia with a goal of addressing "immediate concerns before additional progress can be made."

They’re requesting that McNair, along with league commissioner Roger Goodell join former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and others in addressing their concerns.

The NFL Players Coalition is made up of 11 current and former NFL players, including retired wide receiver Anquan Boldin and Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, who have been attending recent meetings with NFL executives to discuss player relations and carving out a place for their voices to be heard.

Read the full NFLPC statement below.