Malcolm Jenkins Says NFL Team Owners Declined To Meet With Players

One problem, though — Malcolm Jenkins says the league and team owners declined to attend today's meeting with players to discuss social justice initiatives and protests during the national anthem.

"The league didn't accept our invitation," the Philadelphia Eagles safety said Sunday, as reported by USA Today Sports.

Jenkins said the league mentioned scheduling conflicts and logistical issues as its excuse for not being able to attend.

"At this point, the ball is in their court," Jenkins said. "We'll continue to do what we've been doing. Guys are working around the league."

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said Sunday night, as reported by USA Today: "Nothing is set, but the league is eager to continue the dialogue with the players."

Jenkins was looking to build upon the meeting that players had with team owners nearly two weeks ago, when McNair made his egregious "inmates" comment.

"They want to get back to football; we want to move past anthem demonstrations," Jenkins said, as further reported by USA Today. "But to do that, we need to be able to replace the platform that we have."

He added: "We don't really enjoy doing this [protests during the national anthem]. We'd love to have a different platform and we think that's something we could work on collaboratively with the NFL to create, to actually draw awareness to the issues we're doing, to use the NFL as a vehicle to make real change."

The Denver Post additionally reported that Jenkins wants players to have a space outside of the stadiums to raise awareness for social issues and that way they wouldn't demonstrate during the national anthem.

Although it was reported over the weekend that Kaepernick was reportedly excluded from the NFL players-team owners meeting, Jenkins said, "We would welcome Colin at a meeting, but it's the players who are extending the invitations," according to USA Today.

Do you think the players and team owners will meet again and come up with some kind of resolution to the protests and generating awareness for social issues?

