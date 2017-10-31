Here's Why Colin Kaepernick's Lawyer Expects The QB To Be Signed 'Within The Next 10 Days'

Could Colin Kaepernick be back in the NFL soon?

Well, according to his lawyer, Mark Geragos, the free-agent quarterback will be employed by a team "within the next 10 days."

When asked about his client's future during a recent appearance on The Adam Carolla Show, Geragos said, "I think within the next 10 days somebody will sign him," as reported by Bleacher Report.

"I think somebody's gonna sign him," he continued. "I think the NFL has to come to their senses and realize every day that goes by just proves the collusion case even more."

Since Kaepernick filed a grievance against NFL team owners for collusion on Oct. 15, owners and players have met, but also canceled a meeting. That follow-up meeting was supposed to be held yesterday in Philadelphia, and there were reports that Kaepernick had been excluded from the invite by the league. However, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins told USA Today Sports that "we would welcome Colin at a meeting, but it's the players who are extending the invitations."

In the time that has passed since Kaepernick has filed his grievance, it was revealed that Houston Texans owner Bob McNair also referred to protesting NFL players as "inmates," triggering a majority of his team to kneel during the national anthem Sunday.

If Geragos is accurate with his assumption and Kaepernick is about to get signed, the question is, which NFL franchise will ink the woke QB? If you had to guess, which team do you think it will be?

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.