You Have To See This Insane Video Of Drunk White Women Playing Golf Naked And The Hilarious 911 Call Made About Them

Chances are you have never seen golf played quite like this nor heard a more hilarious 911 call made to report it.

But that's what the internet was presented with recently, when this clip surfaced of a drunk white woman taking off her pants on a golf course and using her privates to hold a tee, from which her drunk friends hit golf balls from.

No ... you cannot make this stuff up even if you tried.

And the same can be said about the hilarious 911 call made to report the wild scene.

Watching the insanity unfold from a window overlooking the golf course, a woman can be heard telling a police dispatcher, "Hey, let me cut to the point," at the onset of the call.

"You got four white women on golf tee No. 17," she continued. "Woman has taken her clothes off and her golf partner is hitting the ball as the tee is in her vagina. It is now in her a**. So, you might want to know that."

What in the world?!

Watch the wild video and the call below.