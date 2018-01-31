Simone Biles Says Larry Nassar 'Took A Part Of Me That I Can't Get Back' With His Sexual Abuse

Wednesday morning, while appearing on TODAY, the four-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast got choked up while speaking about Nassar, who she came out against earlier this month and said that he also sexually abused her.

"It feels like he took a part of me that I can't get back," Biles said, as reported by NBC News.

She added, "It will all come back with time."

Biles also echoed her sentiments about Judge Aquilina, saying, "the judge is my hero because she gave it to him straight and didn't let him get any power over the girls."



She added, "I wish she would have just given him a crazy number like 3,000 years or something, but other than that, she was a boss and she was absolutely amazing."

Watch Biles' powerful comments below.