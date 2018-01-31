Simone Biles Says Larry Nassar 'Took A Part Of Me That I Can't Get Back' With His Sexual Abuse

Georgia State Soccer Player Suspended From Team And Withdraws From School After Saying 'N*****s' On Finsta Page
Last week, Simone Biles tweeted "thank you, you are my hero" to Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who sentenced pedophile and disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison for his history of sexual abuse of at least 125 reported victims.
Wednesday morning, while appearing on TODAY, the four-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast got choked up while speaking about Nassar, who she came out against earlier this month and said that he also sexually abused her.
"It feels like he took a part of me that I can't get back," Biles said, as reported by NBC News.
She added, "It will all come back with time."
Biles also echoed her sentiments about Judge Aquilina, saying, "the judge is my hero because she gave it to him straight and didn't let him get any power over the girls."
She added, "I wish she would have just given him a crazy number like 3,000 years or something, but other than that, she was a boss and she was absolutely amazing."
Watch Biles' powerful comments below.
Biles' appearance on TODAY came on the same day that Nassar returns to court for his final sentencing.
After 168 women and girls testified or had statements read in court over the past two weeks during Nassar's seven days of sentencing about his history of sexual abuse against them, the Chicago Tribune reported that Judge Janice Cunningham will allow roughly 60 more people who want to confront the pedophile to read or have their statements read during his final sentencing, beginning today in a Michigan court.
Nassar, 54, has already received life sentences, considering the 60-year federal prison sentence he received in November on separate child pornography charges, before last week's 40- to 175-year sentence.
Nassar's final sentencing will focus on his sexual assaults at the Twistars, a Lansing, Michigan-area gymnastics club. According to the Chicago Tribune, Nassar already admitted to penetrating three girls with his hands at the facility under the guise of treating their injuries.
