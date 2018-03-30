People Defend Jrue Holiday And His White Wife, Who Overcame A Tumor, When Haters Came For Her On IG

In 2016, Lauren Holiday , who is a former U.S. soccer player, was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor while pregnant with the couple’s first child. After doctors induced labor in September, Lauren was operated on in October.

In a video shared by TheYBF Instagram page, Holiday is playing with his daughter on the basketball court while two women are behind him. Initially, people assumed his wife was the Black woman recording the adorable moment.

"It seems to be a status thing with black men. They don’t feel as if they’ve “arrived” if they don’t have a non black woman on their hip," wrote one user on Instagram.

However, some were quick to come to his defense and say there is a double standard when it comes to Black men dating white women.

"I don't even need to read the comments to know there's probably a lot of black women complaining about his girl being white. Even though if he wasn't rich they wouldn't be looking twice at the dude. I bet these same women praise Serena Williams for having a white man and biracial child. Double standards as always," commented another user.

Although the debate persisted throughout the comments, many said race doesn't matter in families and people should mind their own business.

"Y’all just love being negative. Lauren is such a nice lady, she’s an athlete who found out she had a tumor WHILE pregnant and had to give birth to the baby earlier so they can operate on her tumor WHICH left her eye a little bit slower and different then it was before. this woman has been through enough the last 3 years she doesn’t need to hear you making comment about her eye. Anyways going on, Jrue and Lauren are the cutest couple, both athletes, both Christian, and both support love and kindness. Maybe y’all need to be more like them. Also, forget skin color, love has no gender, skin color, religion. stop being so hateful," wrote another.