Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers with the ball before during the Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA regular season game at Scotiabank Arena on December 21, 2018, in Toronto, Canada (Toronto Raptors win 126-110) (Photo by Anatoliy Cherkasov/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Tristan Thompson Facing Backlash For 'Allowing' Jordyn Woods To Take The Fall Amid Cheating Scandal

After Jordyn's "Red Table Talk" episode, Khloe called out her sister's best friend on Twitter leaving many to ask the basketball player to be accountable and stop letting a Black woman get smeared online.

Published Yesterday

As details of his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods continue to unravel, Tristan Thompson is facing tough criticism for not owning up to his mistake.

On Friday morning, Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk, and spoke publicly for the first time about the allegations. During their conversation, Jordyn admitted to kissing Thompson but said the two did not have sex.

“On the way out, he did kiss me,” she said, adding there was “no passion, no nothing … he just kissed me.”

Soon after the episode went live, Khloe Kardashian called Jordyn a liar in a tweet and accused her of breaking up her family.

While Khloe did eventually post another tweet saying, "Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter."

The tweet and overall shaming of Jordyn Woods has resulted in people slamming Tristan for allowing a Black woman to take all the heat for his actions.

Written by BET Staff

