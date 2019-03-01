Tristan Thompson Facing Backlash For 'Allowing' Jordyn Woods To Take The Fall Amid Cheating Scandal

As details of his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods continue to unravel, Tristan Thompson is facing tough criticism for not owning up to his mistake.

On Friday morning, Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk, and spoke publicly for the first time about the allegations. During their conversation, Jordyn admitted to kissing Thompson but said the two did not have sex.

“On the way out, he did kiss me,” she said, adding there was “no passion, no nothing … he just kissed me.”

Soon after the episode went live, Khloe Kardashian called Jordyn a liar in a tweet and accused her of breaking up her family.