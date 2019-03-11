Jose Canseco Tweets Alex Rodriguez Is Cheating On Jennifer Lopez With His Ex-Wife After The Two Announced Their Engagement

Just days after Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced their engagement with a stunning image of a diamond ring, former baseball star Jose Canseco accused the Yankees' star of cheating.

In a tweet, the “Juiced” writer claimed Rodriguez cheated on his new fiancé with Canseco’s ex-wife, Jessica.

“Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” Canseco tweeted.

“I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone,” he added.

Canseco finished up the Twitter rant by challenging A-Rod to a fight.

“Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want,” he tweeted.