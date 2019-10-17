Simone Biles Says Boyfriend Is ‘Awesome Times Two!’

Written by Jarod Hector

Simone Biles is on her victory tour. Fresh off another dominating performance at the World Championships that saw her become the most decorated gymnast in history. The Greatest Gymnast Of All Time has fans and admirers all over the world. But none likely higher on the list than boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. In a video clip that has since gone viral, Ervin is seen shouting in excitement at the television as he watched Biles win one of her five gold medals en route to her historic 25th World Championship medal.

In a segment on Wednesday’s (October 16) episode of the Today Show, Biles shined a super bright smile when hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb brought up Ervin. “Every time it's different, he basically just screams into the phone and tells me how proud he is of me,” said Biles when asked how he celebrates her historic wins. “He's an awesome times two!”

"I'm solely doing this just for myself and I try not to put too much of an expectation...to just go out there, prove what I can do and have fun," @Simone_Biles talks maintaining her motivation before Tokyo 2020. pic.twitter.com/miB1pONXWj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 16, 2019

Biles is now gearing up for what might be her last major competition, the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. She is the defending all-around, vault, and floor exercise champ. She also won bronze on the balance beam at the 2016 games, and event she is the current world champion in. Not to mention, Team USA will be defending their overall title. Biles could walk away with five more Olympic golds, further adding to her legacy and cementing her status as one of the greatest athletes of all time. When you are an athlete the caliber of Biles, you rarely, if ever, dwell on historic achievements. Your focus is singular, on the task at hand and performing in the moment. One day when she’s hung up her leotards she’ll look back at all that she’s accomplished. On being the most decorated gymnast in history she says, “I feel like I still haven't had time to but once I hear that it does amaze me and blow my mind, I'm up there with some of the greats, I'm in awe.” So are we, Simone. So are we.