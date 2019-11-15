Op-Ed: The Two Teams Most Likely to Sign Kaepernick

Written by Alexis McCombs

#Browns owner Dee Haslam said the Browns will send a scout to the Colin Kaepernick workout Saturday — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 14, 2019

Hue Jackson who coached the team from 2016-2018 will lead drills during the workout. According to Albert Breer, Jackson stated, “It’s an opportunity for [Kaepernick] to showcase his talent and ability, and a chance to see where he is and what he’s been doing,” Jackson wants to make sure team reps will see “The accuracy is still there, that he still has the arm talent” RELATED: Former NFL Head Coach Hue Jackson To Lead Colin Kaepernick Workout With Assistance From Joe Philbin The Browns are already set with QB Baker Mayfied & Garrett Gilbert as backup. Denver Broncos BET reached out to a team source who confirmed the Broncos will send a member of their pro scouting department, but that person’s name and rank will not be revealed. After Peyton Manning retired in 2016, Denver took interest in Kaepernick, offering a $7M contract. He balked at the 50% pay cut. Even though there’s an opportunity for Kap to reunite with his former 49ers Defensive Coordinator, Vic Fangio, he would play QB3 behind, Brandon Allen and Drew Lock until the 2020 season. An unlikely scenario. Detroit Lions The Detroit Free Free Press reported official comments made by Coach Matt Patricia. “We, as an organization, we always due diligence on all players. I know [GM Bob Quinn] and his staff will have someone down there to watch the workout and we’ll see where it goes.” As of today, the team will not comment on who will actually attend. As a former defensive coordinator for New England, Patricia comes from the buttoned-up, zero-tolerance Patriots school of thought. It’s unlikely he will take on the potential of Kaepernick protests. Miami Dolphins According to the Miami Herald reporting, Coach Brian Flores said the team will send a representative but when asked about actually signing Kaepernick he added, “I don’t have a crystal ball. It’s hard to say. We like our [current] quarterback situation right now.”

Miami Dolphins will attend the NFL open tryout with Colin Kaepernick pic.twitter.com/pfVh3cxycy — Miami Herald Sports (@HeraldSports) November 13, 2019

New England Patriots BET reached out to the Pats for details about the team’s workout participation. The source disclosed their head coach may address the topic at an upcoming press conference. In typical Bill Belichick style, it’s more realistic the notoriously evasive gatekeeper will answer questions about Kap with yet another question. Owner Robert Kraft and QB Tom Brady are long-standing friends of Trump who’s been highly critical of Kap. In August, President Trump addressed if Colin should play saying, “Why wouldn’t he play if he was good enough? I think if he’s good enough, I know the owners – I know Kraft, I know so many owners – if he’s good enough, they’d sign him.” Political capital will likely prevent a contract from getting signed here. New York Giants The team confirmed they’re sending an unknown representative but haven’t responded to BET’s request for more details. However, in 2017 Giants owner John Mara was clear about the consequences of having Kaepernick in the Big Apple saying, “All my years being in the league, I never received more emotional mail from people than I did about [players kneeling during the anthem.” He added, Fans threatened “If any of your players ever do that, we are never coming to another Giants game. It wasn’t one or two letters. It was a lot. It’s an emotional, emotional issue for a lot of people, more so than any other issue I’ve run into.” New York Jets As reported by the NY Daily News, Head Coach Adam Gase addressed Kaepernick at a team press conference. “I got to worry about this week. That’s what my job is.” The team has given no further comments.

Adam Gase on Colin Kaepernick's upcoming workout.

"I got to worry about this week. That’s what my job is. That’s a question for personnel guys."



That's the right answer. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) November 13, 2019

Despite a 2-4 start and a declining passer rating (74.5 vs. 77.6 last season), QB Sam Darnold will mostly keep his job now that it’s been announced Gase, will continue to coach the team. Washington Redskins NBCSports reported earlier statements made by Redskins Interim Coach Bill Callahan. "Our situation is full at this juncture right now because of the two veteran quarterbacks we have along with Dwayne [Haskins]." Callahan added, "We have three [quarterbacks] on our roster where generally a lot of teams just carry two on their roster. We're really carrying one extra quarterback than most teams normally carry." Regarding Kaepernick, he concluded, “We wish the best for him.” The NFL has since confirmed the team’s workout attendance. BET contacted a Redskins source who confirmed they’re sending a scout level employee. The team has had a revolving door of issues including the in-season firing of former Coach Jay Gruden and the accusations of poor medical handling by offensive tackle, Trent Williams. The front office is unlikely to welcome more controversies into the franchise. And the Top Two Landing Spots Go To... Atlanta Falcons As the team hosts Kaepernick at their facility, ESPN.com first reported the Falcons will also have a representative observe the QB’s football readiness. Coach Dan Quinn joked, “Who likes a workout better than a scout, nobody.”

Dan Quinn said he’s sure Falcons will have someone at Kaepernick’s workout at their facility. pic.twitter.com/BCpG4V9VXe — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) November 13, 2019

QB Matt Ryan has returned to practice, following an ankle injury. In his absence, the Falcons promoted 38-year-old, Matt Schaub, a former Raven who hadn’t started since 2015. Danny Etling was upped to third string from the practice squad. The team’s criteria for backup quarterbacks hasn’t been stellar. There could be a place for Kaepernick here. Tampa Bay Buccaneers The Bucs haven’t publicly disclosed who will attend on Saturday. QB Jameis Winston leads the league with 14 interceptions this season but still has a vote of confidence from Coach Bruce Arians. Winston is in the last year of his rookie contract and it’s yet to be determined if he’ll become a franchise player. Signing Kap as a back-up would give the team a safety net and bring star power to a small market less likely to make a stink about his polarizing presence. Follow me on Twitter: @MzGridironGirl, IG: @MissGridironGirl