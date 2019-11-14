More Misinformation Surrounds Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Workout

It was widely reported that the league had agreed to send Kap’s representatives a list of the people that would be attending Saturday’s workout.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter sent out a series of tweets citing sources within Kap’s camp and the NFL offering conflicting information on what was promised at the workout.

And they are strange, to say the least.

As we head into Saturday’s (November 16) Colin Kaepernick workout, details surrounding this story continue to emerge.

After initially agreeing to provide the list of personnel executives and coaches that would attend Colin Kaepernick’s workout￼, the NFL has reversed course and said it will not, per sources.

Several teams reached out to Kap’s camp and advised that they wouldn’t be able to make the Saturday workout.

Several executives with teams have reached out as a courtesy to Colin Kaepernick’s representatives saying they couldn’t attend Saturday’s workout and were confused by the purpose of the NFL scheduling this workout.

Something seems off here, right?

1/2 NFL source: League never promised to provide list of attendees to Colin Kaepernick workout and said multiple clubs are attending.

What are we to believe?

2/2 So Kaepernick camp says it was promised list of attendees and can prove it, and an NFL source said league did not make that promise. Another source in Kaepernick’s camp said he was on the phone call when the NFL said how it would provide the names of attendees. On it goes.

This looks like a classic case of “he said, he said.”

Kap’s camp is saying one thing, and the league is saying something else.

The NFL has not earned the benefit of the doubt, given how they’ve handled the Kap situation, to be believed on this.

Why the need for the quick decision from Kap’s camp? Why is the workout on a Saturday and not on a customary Tuesday?

If you’re in Kap’s camp, shouldn’t you have the right to know who is attending? If nothing else for effective follow up, right?

So many unanswered questions, and strangeness surrounding this entire situation.

All we do know for certain is Colin Kaepernick will be conducting a workout on Saturday in Atlanta, and there presumably will be representatives from teams in attendance.

What happens after that? We’ll just have to wait to see.