More Misinformation Surrounds Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Workout

<enter caption here> in the first half at AT&T Stadium on September 7, 2014 in Arlington, Texas.

More Misinformation Surrounds Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Workout

Teams reportedly reached out to Kap’s representatives and expressed confusion.

Published Yesterday

Written by Jarod Hector

As we head into Saturday’s (November 16) Colin Kaepernick workout, details surrounding this story continue to emerge.   

And they are strange, to say the least. 

ESPN’s Adam Schefter sent out a series of tweets citing sources within Kap’s camp and the NFL offering conflicting information on what was promised at the workout. 

It was widely reported that the league had agreed to send Kap’s representatives a list of the people that would be attending Saturday’s workout.

Several teams reached out to Kap’s camp and advised that they wouldn’t be able to make the Saturday workout.

Something seems off here, right?

What are we to believe?

Related: NFL Invites All 32 Teams To Private Workout For Colin Kaepernick. Is It Legit, Or A PR Stunt?

This looks like a classic case of “he said, he said.”

Kap’s camp is saying one thing, and the league is saying something else.

The NFL has not earned the benefit of the doubt, given how they’ve handled the Kap situation, to be believed on this. 

Why the need for the quick decision from Kap’s camp? Why is the workout on a Saturday and not on a customary Tuesday? 

If you’re in Kap’s camp, shouldn’t you have the right to know who is attending? If nothing else for effective follow up, right?

So many unanswered questions, and strangeness surrounding this entire situation. 

All we do know for certain is Colin Kaepernick will be conducting a workout on Saturday in Atlanta, and there presumably will be representatives from teams in attendance. 

What happens after that? We’ll just have to wait to see.

Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

2019 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS

NOVEMBER 17 8/7C

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC