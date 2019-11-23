Simone Biles Named Olympic Female Athlete Of The Year By Team USA

Simone Biles had an amazing 2019 and is capping it off by bringing home one more piece of hardware.

During a ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday (November 19), Team USA awarded the record-setting gymnast Female Olympic Athlete of the Year.

RELATED: Simone Biles Makes More History With An Incredible Beam Dismount

“Synonymous with making history, synonymous with AMAZING us all every time she competes,” Team USA tweeted the same day. “GIVE IT UP for the 2019 Female Olympic Athlete of the Year, @Simone_Biles!”