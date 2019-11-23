Simone Biles Named Olympic Female Athlete Of The Year By Team USA

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Gymnast Simone Biles looks on prior to Game Two of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It’s another award she can add to her already huge collection.

Written by Paul Meara

Simone Biles had an amazing 2019 and is capping it off by bringing home one more piece of hardware.

During a ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday (November 19), Team USA awarded the record-setting gymnast Female Olympic Athlete of the Year.

“Synonymous with making history, synonymous with AMAZING us all every time she competes,” Team USA tweeted the same day. “GIVE IT UP for the 2019 Female Olympic Athlete of the Year, @Simone_Biles!”

This year was very special for the Columbus, Ohio native. She had two new moves named after her and became the most decorated gymnast in the world championship in October.

Biles also threw out the first pitch at the World Series last month after doing a standing twisting backflip.

Congrats to Simone! Keep killing it in 2020.

Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

