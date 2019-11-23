Simone Biles Named Olympic Female Athlete Of The Year By Team USA

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Simone Biles had an amazing 2019 and is capping it off by bringing home one more piece of hardware.
During a ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday (November 19), Team USA awarded the record-setting gymnast Female Olympic Athlete of the Year.
RELATED: Simone Biles Makes More History With An Incredible Beam Dismount
“Synonymous with making history, synonymous with AMAZING us all every time she competes,” Team USA tweeted the same day. “GIVE IT UP for the 2019 Female Olympic Athlete of the Year, @Simone_Biles!”
Synonymous with making history, synonymous with AMAZING us all every time she competes.— Team USA (@TeamUSA) November 20, 2019
GIVE IT UP for the 2019 Female Olympic Athlete of the Year, @Simone_Biles!#TeamUSAAwards, Best of the Year presented by @DowNewsroom pic.twitter.com/xcYqRDYhrn
This year was very special for the Columbus, Ohio native. She had two new moves named after her and became the most decorated gymnast in the world championship in October.
Biles also threw out the first pitch at the World Series last month after doing a standing twisting backflip.
Okay @Simone_Biles. #Astros pic.twitter.com/YpwI3qj8TY— patrick (@PatDStat) October 24, 2019
Congrats to Simone! Keep killing it in 2020.
Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS