Clippers' Patrick Patterson Slammed For ‘Referring’ To Black Women As ‘Bulldogs’ While Defending White Wife

Los Angeles Clippers forward Patrick Patterson has drawn the ire of many people for using the word “bulldog” in response to an Instagram user questioning Patterson choosing a White wife.

Patterson claims “bulldog” was a specific reference to the Instagram user’s wife, who is Black, and not a generalization of all Black women.

This all started over a picture Patterson posted on his Instagram account with his wife, wishing her “Happy Anniversary.”

The IG user stated the only reason Patterson has a White woman as a wife is because he’s an NBA player.

The implication of course being that White women will only marry a Black man if he’s rich, and that when Black men are rich they choose White women to marry.

Patterson responded and said, “True, if I never made it to the nba I would have never met her while playing for Toronto. but why’s it matter. love is love at the end of the day.”

If it ended there we wouldn’t be debating the merits of Blackness, vis a vis interracial marriage.

But here we are.

The IG user then said that if Patterson worked at Walmart he wouldn’t have a chance with the woman. Citing Patterson as another “statistic.” A Black man who is now rich and left his own for someone of another race.