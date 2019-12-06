Trail Blazers Will Reportedly Fully Guarantee Carmelo Anthony’s Contract For Remainder Of Season

Written by Jarod Hector

Carmelo Anthony's $2.15 million dollar contract is now guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. In his eight games since returning to the NBA, Melo is averaging 16.9 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game and the Blazers are 4-4 during that stretch. He is shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from three-point range.

Melo was also named NBA Player of the Week for the week of November 24, putting to rest any criticism that he was no longer capable of playing NBA level basketball. Melo was traded by the Houston Rockets early in November 2018 amid dubious circumstances, and his contract was eventually bought out by the Atlanta Hawks. After being out of the league for over a year, Melo is grateful to be back playing the game he loves, but admits it was difficult without basketball.

RELATED: Carmelo Anthony Jerseys Are Already Sold Out At The Trail Blazers Team Store He would go for walks to help clear his mind. "Mentally, [the year] was very challenging," he told ESPN. "Emotionally, it was very challenging." The physical part was going to take care of itself. I was going to stay somewhat fit. I was going to be in the gym. But I think [the walks were] to get my mind right, to get my spirituality and my emotions right, just to get all that stuff right and come back with a clear mind." Portland had until January 7 to fully guarantee the deal for the season. But Portland's general manager and president of basketball operations, Neil Olshey, saw no reason to delay the inevitable.