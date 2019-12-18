Russell Wilson And His Bible Study Group Help Those In Need At Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 15: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks watches on after defeating the Carolina Panthers 30-24 at Bank of America Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

“We ALL shared the Greatest Gift tonight. God’s Eternal Love!”

Seattle Seahawks quarterback and MVP candidate Russell Wilson continues to give back to those that are in need. 

On Tuesday (December 17), Wilson, along with 40 other college and professional athletes from a weekly Seattle bible study group, handed out clothes and necessities to people at Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission, reports Yahoo Sports.

Wilson took to Twitter to share video of the efforts, tweeting “JESUS did Wonders tonight!!!”

Just before Thanksgiving, Wilson treated a group of underprivileged Rainier Athletes to a surprise shopping spree at DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Wilson continues to be an exemplary athlete on as well as off the field. 

His efforts with the Seattle mission even got a 49ers fan (Seahawks rival) to respond with support.

