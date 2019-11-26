Russell Wilson Becomes First NFL Quarterback To Lead His Team To A Winning Record In Each Of His First 8 Seasons

Russell Wilson led the Seahawks to victory over the Eagles on Sunday (November 24) and made history as the first quarterback in the NFL to lead a team to a winning record in his first eight seasons.

The Seahawks are 9-2 and vying for best record in the NFL, currently one game back of the 49ers.

Wilson’s consistency and stability at the most important position is key for that effort.

“It’s so important for us to acknowledge the marvelous consistency that Russell has brought us,” head coach Pete Carroll said to Q13 Fox. “It’s never been done before. So I’m thrilled for people to know the kind of player Russ is.”

Related: Russell Wilson Signs $140 Million Extension With Seahawks, Making Him The Highest Paid Player In The NFL

From 11-5 to 13-3 to 12-4 to 10-6 to 10-5-1 to 9-7 to 10-6 to now 9-2. That’s eight straight years of winning football, led by Wilson.

Those seasons include six playoffs and two Super Bowl appearances, with a championship in 2014.

Wilson was an “undersized” third-round draft pick in 2012. He was supposed to be the backup for Matt Flynn.

But Carroll recognized there was something special about Wilson, and he supplanted Flynn as the starter during his rookie year.

The rest... is history.