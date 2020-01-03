Lamar Odom’s Pawned Championship Rings Set For Auction Could Net $100K

Former NBA player Lamar Odom’s two championship rings from his time with the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly up for auction, according to TMZ.

The TMZ report claims Odom pawned the rings for a few hundred dollars during his low period when he was dealing with drug and alcohol abuse and the end of his relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

Odom earned the two rings when the Lakers won back-to-back NBA titles during the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. He played for the franchise from 2004 to 2011 during the high point of his 14 year NBA career.

Related: Lamar Odom ‘Got Saved’ And Credits Jesus For Keeping Him Alive After Near-Death Experience

These rings feature an engraving of Odom's face on the side, contain tons of diamonds, and the 2009-10 championship ring is engraved with the Lakers' 65-17 record that season.

The rings will go up for auction with Heritage Auctions and could net $50,000 each. So, if anyone has $100K lying around you could snag a serious piece of Lakers and NBA history.

Both rings are accompanied by their original display boxes, so a potential buyer would be getting the total package.

No word yet on whether Odom will try to retrieve his former property.

The auction is set to begin in February and close later that month.