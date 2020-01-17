The NFL Is Asking Players To Agree To A Liability Waiver Like The One Colin Kaepernick Didn’t Sign

In a memo sent to players by the NFL Players Association, the league is proposing a new liability waiver in the latest collective bargaining negotiations.

Now, a liability waiver on its face wouldn’t be an issue. Except this is the same waiver the NFL wanted Colin Kaepernick to sign last November, prior to their failed attempt at organizing a workout for the blackballed quarterback.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the NFL sees this as simply an expansion of an existing provision in the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) in which players agree not to bring types of legal action if they take advantage of certain benefits.