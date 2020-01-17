The NFL Is Asking Players To Agree To A Liability Waiver Like The One Colin Kaepernick Didn’t Sign

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
In a memo sent to players by the NFL Players Association, the league is proposing a new liability waiver in the latest collective bargaining negotiations.
Now, a liability waiver on its face wouldn’t be an issue. Except this is the same waiver the NFL wanted Colin Kaepernick to sign last November, prior to their failed attempt at organizing a workout for the blackballed quarterback.
According to The Wall Street Journal, the NFL sees this as simply an expansion of an existing provision in the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) in which players agree not to bring types of legal action if they take advantage of certain benefits.
But that’s not how the NFLPA sees it. So much so that the waiver was listed under “current major issues,” which the NFLPA says in the memo are “significant enough that we cannot recommend to our membership that we should accept a deal in this state at this time.”
Signing a waiver before a workout is not atypical. However, the current CBA does not have a provision that mandates a waiver for all players league wide.
There is potential that a league-wide mandated waiver could protect the NFL from negligence and future lawsuits. The league reached a settlement with former players suffering from traumatic brain injuries as a result of the game. That settlement is valued as high as a billion dollars.
It’s reasonable to assume the league’s owners would rather not have to shell out that kind of cash again or face anymore lawsuits. Hence the delay from the NFLPA on moving forward on any kind of agreement. Why should they rush to give up their rights?
Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend, radio personality Nessa, weighed in on Twitter.
The exact details and terms of the proposed waiver were not included in the memo. Stay tuned.
(Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
