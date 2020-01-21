Disturbing Video Of Delonte West Sparks Concern From Former Teammates, Coaches

West played sevens seasons in the NBA.

It appears as though ex-NBA player Delonte West’s post basketball life continues to be a struggle. 

In video that surfaced over the weekend, West was seen getting beat up on the streets of Washington, D.C., according to TMZ

In a separate video West is seen handcuffed, presumably after the physical altercation, apparently saying someone came at him with a gun while he was walking down the road. He then starts an incoherent rant and repeatedly yells, "I don't give a f**k," when pressed for more details about what went down by whom is assumed to be police.

West’s former teammate at St. Joseph’s shared his concern for his friend via Twitter on Monday (January 20):

West played sevens seasons in the NBA after he was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the 2004 NBA Draft. He played three seasons with the Celtics and was traded to the Seattle Supersonics in 2007.

He went on to play for Sonics and Cleveland Cavaliers, then made a return to the Celtics before finishing his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011-12. 

West’s coach at St. Joseph’s, Phil Martelli, also shared his thoughts and is looking to organize a group to help.

West’s struggles since his NBA career came to an end have been documented. He battled bipolar disorder during his playing days and continues to fight mental illness. It’s believed that the 36-year-old is homeless, as he’s been spotted several times begging for money in the D.C. area, according to CBS local in Boston.

Prayers up to Delonte West and his family. Hopefully Martelli, Nelson, and others will be able to get him the help he needs.

