Photos From Gigi’s Last Game Sharing Her Love Of Basketball At ‘Mamba Cup’ With Her Dad Kobe

Written by Jarod Hector

The last photos of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, a.k.a. Gigi, have surfaced, according to Dailymail.com. The inseparable father daughter duo were doing what they love the day before their tragic deaths, sharing a love for basketball.

The death of Kobe, Gigi and the seven other passengers aboard Bryant’s personal helicopter on Sunday (January 26) in southern California still seems surreal. Kobe, Gigi and the other passengers were headed to the Mamba Academy for another day of basketball in the "Mamba Cup" Tournament. The weather in the greater Los Angeles area on Sunday was extremely foggy and poor visibility is believed to have been a factor in the crash of the helicopter.

In the photos, seen here, taken on Saturday (January 25), Kobe is seen coaching Gianna and her teammates, imparting words of wisdom like only he could. Once news of Kobe’s and Gigi’s deaths became public, the games scheduled for Sunday at the Mamba Academy were canceled. Several outlets have confirmed that among those killed were John Altobelli, a baseball coach at Orange County College, his wife, Keri, their daughter, Alyssa, and girls basketball coach Christina Mauser. Kobe and Gigi are survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other daughters, Natalia, Bianca and Capri.