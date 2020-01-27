Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Shares Last Message Kobe Bryant Sent Him Before Helicopter Crash

Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Shares Last Message Kobe Bryant Sent Him Before Helicopter Crash

“Literally this morning you reached out to me.”

Published 17 hours ago

Written by Zayda Rivera

Hours before Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash he messaged Shaquille O’Neal's son.

Shareef O’Neal shared his text exchange with the NBA legend on Twitter following the news of Bryant’s untimely passing, People reports

“Literally this morning you reached out to me,” he tweeted along with a screenshot of their texts. “I love you forever unc. I love you.”

RELATED: Breaking [Report]: Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday (Jan. 26) morning along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Shareef also tweeted his condolences to his “cousin” GiGi.

Shareef’s father, Shaq, played alongside Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s 13-Year-Old Daughter Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant Reportedly Died In Helicopter Crash

The 47-year-old former NBA star also tweeted his shock and condolences over Bryant and his daughter’s death. 

“There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant,” Shaq tweeted. “I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW”

Related: Shaq And Other NBA Icons React To Death Of Kobe Bryant

Reuters reports, officials said that along with Bryant and GiGi, seven others died in the helicopter crash.

(Photo: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images &Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news