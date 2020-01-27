Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Shares Last Message Kobe Bryant Sent Him Before Helicopter Crash

Written by Zayda Rivera

Hours before Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash he messaged Shaquille O’Neal's son. Shareef O’Neal shared his text exchange with the NBA legend on Twitter following the news of Bryant’s untimely passing, People reports. “Literally this morning you reached out to me,” he tweeted along with a screenshot of their texts. “I love you forever unc. I love you.”

Literally this morning you reached out to me ....😔 I love you forever unc❤️ I love you pic.twitter.com/3oVgvKKUkm — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 26, 2020

Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday (Jan. 26) morning along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Shareef also tweeted his condolences to his “cousin” GiGi.

GIGI❤️ love you cousin — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 26, 2020

Shareef’s father, Shaq, played alongside Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 47-year-old former NBA star also tweeted his shock and condolences over Bryant and his daughter’s death. “There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant,” Shaq tweeted. “I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW”

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Reuters reports, officials said that along with Bryant and GiGi, seven others died in the helicopter crash.