Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Shares Last Message Kobe Bryant Sent Him Before Helicopter Crash

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Hours before Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash he messaged Shaquille O’Neal's son.
Shareef O’Neal shared his text exchange with the NBA legend on Twitter following the news of Bryant’s untimely passing, People reports.
“Literally this morning you reached out to me,” he tweeted along with a screenshot of their texts. “I love you forever unc. I love you.”
Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday (Jan. 26) morning along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
Shareef also tweeted his condolences to his “cousin” GiGi.
Shareef’s father, Shaq, played alongside Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s 13-Year-Old Daughter Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant Reportedly Died In Helicopter Crash
The 47-year-old former NBA star also tweeted his shock and condolences over Bryant and his daughter’s death.
“There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant,” Shaq tweeted. “I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW”
Reuters reports, officials said that along with Bryant and GiGi, seven others died in the helicopter crash.
(Photo: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images &Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS