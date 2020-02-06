Kobe Bryant’s Public Memorial At The Staples Center Has Been Scheduled

The City of Los Angeles will host a public memorial for Kobe Bryant’s passing on February 24 at the Staples Center.

Two sources familiar with the event told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday (February 6) that Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people, will be memorialized. The event will cap off weeks of tributes across the city following the January 26 helicopter crash.

For a week after the tragic incident, thousands gathered to pay their respects at L.A. Live and Staples Center to grieve. The Times also reports that fans from around the world have traveled to the crash site in Calabasas to pay their respects.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said last week a memorial was in the works.

“I think one message that I would say is this is not just about a man who was a basketball player, this is about a father, this is about a leader, this is about a filmmaker, this is about an artist, this is about somebody who was so much more than just how he was on the court,” he said to reporters.

He continued, “It’s a reminder how much unity we have, though. We are one city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves and we will absolutely do everything to make sure that this is done so that everybody can come to it as well.”

The Staples Center has a history of hosting death ceremonies for larger-than-life celebrities. Last year, it served as the location of Nipsey Hussle’s public memorial service, and in 2009, did the same for Michael Jackson.

The date for the memorial was reportedly finalized after discussions with Vanessa Bryant, the Lakers organization and Staples. According to a source, there will be no procession and conclude in time for the Los Angeles Clippers’ scheduled game against the Memphis Grizzlies to take place that evening.