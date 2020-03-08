Riley Knox Makes History As First Openly Transgender Woman To Perform During NBA Halftime Show

The performance coincided with the Wizards’ Pride Night and featured three songs from Beyoncé.

Riley Knox became the first openly transgender woman to perform during an NBA Halftime show on Friday (March 6). Knox, who is also known as the "Illusion of Queen Bey” for her resemblance to Beyoncé, performed during the halftime show for the Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks game, according to the Washington Blade.

Knox, who says she gets mistaken for Queen Bey all the time, has been performing for 17 years.

"They reached out to me, believe it or not," Knoxx told Good Morning America. "They have been watching for a while and they've been wanting me to perform at their events, but they were just waiting for the right time and space. And it just worked out that because they were watching, that's how I got this chance."

The performance also featured the Wizards dancers and took place at the Capital One Arena.