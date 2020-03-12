NCAA Cancels March Madness Basketball

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 31: A general view shot of The 2018 NCAA Photos via Getty Images Men's Final Four semifinal game at the Alamodome on March 31, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Josh Duplechian /NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

NCAA Cancels March Madness Basketball

The championship tournaments have been axed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Published 21 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Another major spring event has been canceled due to coronavirus.

The 2020 NCAA men's and women's championship tournaments have been called off, the organization announced on social media, and the events will not be rescheduled. That means the college basketball season has come to an abrupt end, without the traditional “March Madness” tournament to finish it off.

The news comes just after the NCAA announced it was closing its remaining events to fans, a move many of the coaches agreed was wise.

In the past 24 hours, the NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB, ACC, SEC, and Big Ten all canceled the remainder of their seasons.

Photo: Josh Duplechian /NCAA Photos via Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news