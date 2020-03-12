NCAA Cancels March Madness Basketball

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Another major spring event has been canceled due to coronavirus.
The 2020 NCAA men's and women's championship tournaments have been called off, the organization announced on social media, and the events will not be rescheduled. That means the college basketball season has come to an abrupt end, without the traditional “March Madness” tournament to finish it off.
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/qzKAS4McEI pic.twitter.com/G6XreZx35E— NCAA (@NCAA) March 12, 2020
The news comes just after the NCAA announced it was closing its remaining events to fans, a move many of the coaches agreed was wise.
In the past 24 hours, the NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB, ACC, SEC, and Big Ten all canceled the remainder of their seasons.
Photo: Josh Duplechian /NCAA Photos via Getty Images
