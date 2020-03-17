Derrick Rose Practices Social Distancing With Kids

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The coronavirus put the NBA on a hiatus after the league officially cancelled its season on the evening of March 11th after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.
His teammate Donovan Mitchell later tested positive.
With the season on hold, Detroit Pistons player Derrick Rose is spending free-time with his family. Yes, he is still abiding by the guidelines and recommendations from the CDC and the NBA, but his lockdown includes his wife Alaina and his son London and daughter Layla.
Practicing the rule of social distancing, a now uploaded video over the weekend on Twitter shows Rose hilariously locking his children out of their playhouse.
“DRose taking this lockdown that serious that he locking his own kids out the house,” the tweet captioned.
Another heartwarming video was posted on March 16 showing Rose and his son playing a little one on one in the living room.
Do we have a Derrick Rose protégé in training?
According to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, he says that the season will not continue for at least another 30 days as of Sunday (March 15).
In another press conference by Donald Trump on Monday (March 16), the president said that coronavirus restrictions could last through July or August.
With a new issued guideline for Americans to completely avoid social interactions of more than 10 people and to strictly limit travel, the hopes of the NBA to return anytime soon is highly unlikely.
Photo Credit: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
