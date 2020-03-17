Derrick Rose Practices Social Distancing With Kids

The coronavirus put the NBA on a hiatus after the league officially cancelled its season on the evening of March 11th after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

His teammate Donovan Mitchell later tested positive.

With the season on hold, Detroit Pistons player Derrick Rose is spending free-time with his family. Yes, he is still abiding by the guidelines and recommendations from the CDC and the NBA, but his lockdown includes his wife Alaina and his son London and daughter Layla.

Practicing the rule of social distancing, a now uploaded video over the weekend on Twitter shows Rose hilariously locking his children out of their playhouse.

“DRose taking this lockdown that serious that he locking his own kids out the house,” the tweet captioned.

