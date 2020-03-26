Harlem Globetrotters’ Legend Fred 'Curly' Neal Dies At 77

Former Harlem Globetrotters icon Fred 'Curly' Neal has died, the team announced on Thursday (March 26). He was 77 years old.

The exhibition player, known for his flashy dribbling and ball-handling skills, passed away in his Houston home, according to Deadline.com.

Globetrotters General Manager Jeff Munn said in a statement Thursday that the organization has lost “one of the most genuine human beings the world has ever known.