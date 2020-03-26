Harlem Globetrotters’ Legend Fred 'Curly' Neal Dies At 77

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Former Harlem Globetrotters icon Fred 'Curly' Neal has died, the team announced on Thursday (March 26). He was 77 years old.
The exhibition player, known for his flashy dribbling and ball-handling skills, passed away in his Houston home, according to Deadline.com.
Globetrotters General Manager Jeff Munn said in a statement Thursday that the organization has lost “one of the most genuine human beings the world has ever known.
Fred “Curly” Neal – the Harlem Globetrotters icon known worldwide for his trademark shaved head and charismatic smile – passed away this morning in his home outside of Houston at the age of 77. pic.twitter.com/JdZa6zTvZU— Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) March 26, 2020
Between 1963 and 1985 - before the internet and cable television really existed-it was Curly Neal and the Harlem Globetrotters who first introduced the sport of basketball to millions of people around the world for the first time.— Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) March 26, 2020
It was Curly's magical ball-handling, shooting, charismatic smile and iconic bald head, in more than 6,000 games in 97 countries, that made them start to play and fall in love with the game.— Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) March 26, 2020
“We have lost one of the most genuine human beings the world has ever known,” said Globetrotters General Manager Jeff Munn. “Curly’s basketball skill was unrivaled by most, and his warm heart and huge smile brought joy to families worldwide.”— Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) March 26, 2020
“His basketball skill was unrivaled by most, and his warm heart and huge smile brought joy to families worldwide,” Munn said. “He always made time for his many fans and inspired millions.”
Neal played with the Globetrotters for 22 seasons, retiring in 1985. His number, 22, was retired in 2008 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
He later enjoyed a successful acting career, appearing on “The Love Boat,” "The White Shadow" and “The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan‘s Island" television movie.
Photo: Anna Webber/Getty Images
