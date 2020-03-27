Leah Still, Daughter of NFL’s Devon Still, Hits Cancer-Free Milestone

Written by Alexis Reese

Five years ago Leah Still, the daughter of former Cincinnati Bengal player Devon Still, was the heartbreaking face of childhood cancer when she was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma in 2014 at four-years-old. But now, the defensive tackle is celebrating that his daughter Leah has marked an important milestone of being five years cancer-free after. At the time, Leah was reportedly given a 50-50 chance to survive as her father was working to earn a spot on the Cincinnati Bengals roster.

Still told TODAY, that after a child reaches the five-year marker in their battle with cancer, the probability of it returning to the body is slim to none. “This is huge for us because when you have a child that’s battling cancer you’re basically holding your breath until you reach this point.” During her battle with cancer, Leah helped raise more than a million dollars for cancer research and won a 2015 ESPY Award for Perseverance. “That smile you make when you know you did it!” he captioned in an uploaded Instagram post. “Against all odds you beat cancer!”

Unable to celebrate the significant turning point with all of her family in Houston due to the quarantining guidelines in the efforts to flatten the curve in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic Leah still found a way to recognize her special year. “We’re gonna eat cake and ice cream and pull an all-nighter and watch movies,” Leah told the outlet. Still and his wife Asha created the Still Strong Foundation to give families another option to receive help while their child is treated for cancer. The once NFL athlete feels that the significance of their foundation is more important as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow. The foundation launched the 5 for 5 campaign on Wednesday (March 25) to celebrate Leah’s five years of remission by donating $5 and tagging five friends to raise money for medical bills or job loss. "A lot of people don't know COVID-19 is impacting kids battling cancer," Still said. "If they catch this virus, they can die. There's a lot of families struggling right now with not being able to go to work due to the virus and dealing with other issues, and we just want to be able to help them out."