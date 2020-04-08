Allen Iverson Channels Kobe Bryant And Nipsey Hussle In Message Of Hope

Allen Iverson knows a little something about resilience, and he’s sharing a message of hope to all those who are struggling right now.

The NBA legend took to Twitter and donned a shirt featuring fellow basketball great Kobe Bryant and rapper Nipsey Hussle, both of whom passed away within the last 13 months, clasping hands in solidarity.

Along with the image, Iverson tweeted, “This too shall pass!!! Right now, it’s bad but we’ll get through this TOGETHER!!! #StaySafe.”