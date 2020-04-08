Allen Iverson Channels Kobe Bryant And Nipsey Hussle In Message Of Hope

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 16: Allen Iverson attends the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

He has some uplifting words for anyone struggling right now.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Allen Iverson knows a little something about resilience, and he’s sharing a message of hope to all those who are struggling right now.

The NBA legend took to Twitter and donned a shirt featuring fellow basketball great Kobe Bryant and rapper Nipsey Hussle, both of whom passed away within the last 13 months, clasping hands in solidarity.

Along with the image, Iverson tweeted, “This too shall pass!!! Right now, it’s bad but we’ll get through this TOGETHER!!! #StaySafe.”

With almost 8,000 retweets and 56,000 likes, The Answers’ message was received loud and clear.

As for the shirt, you can purchase it via TeeChip here.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

