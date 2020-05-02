See What Pau Gasol Sent Vanessa Bryant For Gigi’s 14th Birthday

It’s been three months since Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash, and those closest to the late NBA player are doing everything they can to make sure Kobe’s family feels supported during the difficult moments. That includes Kobe’s former teammate Pau Gasol, who made an incredibly sweet gesture to commemorate what would have been Gianna’s birthday on Friday (May 1).

Gasol decided to send a cake to Vanessa Bryant for Gigi’s birthday, which she shared on her Instagram stories.

The white-and-gold cake was decorated with multi-colored butterflies and a message reading “Happy Birthday Gigi.” A banner at the bottom also touted her “Mambacita” nickname.

Vanessa captioned the picture thanking Gasol and his wife Catherine McDonnell for the very thoughtful tribute.