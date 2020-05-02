See What Pau Gasol Sent Vanessa Bryant For Gigi’s 14th Birthday

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
It’s been three months since Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash, and those closest to the late NBA player are doing everything they can to make sure Kobe’s family feels supported during the difficult moments. That includes Kobe’s former teammate Pau Gasol, who made an incredibly sweet gesture to commemorate what would have been Gianna’s birthday on Friday (May 1).
Gasol decided to send a cake to Vanessa Bryant for Gigi’s birthday, which she shared on her Instagram stories.
The white-and-gold cake was decorated with multi-colored butterflies and a message reading “Happy Birthday Gigi.” A banner at the bottom also touted her “Mambacita” nickname.
Vanessa captioned the picture thanking Gasol and his wife Catherine McDonnell for the very thoughtful tribute.
.@paugasol and his wife, Cat, sent the Bryant family a cake for Gigi's 14th birthday 💛💜— ESPN (@espn) May 1, 2020
(via Vanessa Bryant/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/sEyHl1FLtK
Vanessa herself made a birthday post honoring her daughter. “Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna,” she captioned under a picture of Gianna. “Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!”
Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️
Pau Gasol played with Kobe on the Lakers from 2008 to 2014, winning two championships with the Black Mamba. On Twitter, he provided an additional tribute to Kobe and Gigi with a picture of him and his wife holding hands and wearing red bracelets donning the father and daughter’s names.
Happy birthday Gigi! ❤️ #Mambacita5106— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) May 2, 2020
Missing you an extra lot today. 🙏🏽#PlayGigisWay #LeadwithKindness pic.twitter.com/HhlgYDPnj5
Photo: Ron Jenkins/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
