Tragedy Strikes Carl Crawford's Houston Home After Woman And Child Drown In Pool

Ambulances were called to Carl Crawford's Houston home on Saturday after a woman and a five-year-old boy drowned in his pool during a party.

According to TMZ, the woman and the boy were among a small handful of guests at the former MLB player's home. The boy "wandered off and fell into his swimming pool out back. The woman went in after him, but neither were able to exit the pool safely," the site reports. Crawford also attempted to revive the young child and the woman before paramedics arrived, but neither were successful. They both reportedly have died.

The identity of the woman and child are not known. Crawford's gathering was compliant with Houston's stay-at-home order, which allows for fewer than 10 people to congregate.