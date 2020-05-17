Tragedy Strikes Carl Crawford's Houston Home After Woman And Child Drown In Pool

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 28: Carl Crawford #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses during Photo Day on Saturday, February 28, 2015 at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jason Wise/MLB via Getty Images)

The former MLB player attempted to save them.

Published 23 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Ambulances were called to Carl Crawford's Houston home on Saturday after a woman and a five-year-old boy drowned in his pool during a party. 

According to TMZ, the woman and the boy were among a small handful of guests at the former MLB player's home. The boy "wandered off and fell into his swimming pool out back. The woman went in after him, but neither were able to exit the pool safely," the site reports. Crawford also attempted to revive the young child and the woman before paramedics arrived, but neither were successful. They both reportedly have died.

The identity of the woman and child are not known. Crawford's gathering was compliant with Houston's stay-at-home order, which allows for fewer than 10 people to congregate.

(Photo by Jason Wise/MLB via Getty Images)

