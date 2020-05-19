Woman Who Died In Carl Crawford Pool Drowning Identified As A Pro Football Player

Following the devastating pool drowning at former MLB star Carl Crawford’s pool in Houston, Texas on Saturday (May 16), the victims have now been identified as Bethany Lartigue, 25, and Kasen Hersi, 5.

Lartigue, who was a professional football player in Dallas for the Arlington Impact, died after jumping into the pool at Crawford’s home to save Hersi, according to the Houston Chronicle. Both were unresponsive when they were pulled from the pool around 2:40 p.m. and later pronounced dead at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital.

The news outlet reports that Lartigue and Hersi were not related.

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences states that the official cause of death has not yet been released.

“We’re dealing with a lot of things right now because it’s unexpected — the death of someone who had a lot of promise in life,” said Lartigue’s brother, Brandon Lartigue.

His wife, Monique Lartigue, told the Houston Chronicle that Bethany’s life-saving effort to help 5-year-old Kasen showed her caring nature and love for children.

“Bethany loved kids so it’s not surprising to the family that she would try to save this boy,” Monique said. “She always loved kids.”

The Arlington Impact has decided to retire Bethany’s No. 4 jersey and spoke out in response to the tragic incident on their Facebook page.

“Our hearts are heavy. We know you have found eternal peace. Your soul touched us all! You were our soldier, teammate, friend & SISTER!,” the post read. “We will retire #4 in your honor! You are #4EVEROURHERO.”

Crawford, who attempted to save Bethany and Kasen, told The New York Post through a rep on Monday (May 18) that he doesn’t “know how to move forward at this moment because [his] heart aches so deeply for the families.”

“This weekend, a terrible accident occurred at my residence resulting in the tragic loss of two precious lives. It’s devastating, I’m in complete shock.”

He agreed to share a joint statement on behalf of the grieving families:

“We are heartbroken and deeply saddened by our loss. We ask for your continued thoughts and prayers for all those involved, as we begin the difficult grieving process ahead. Out of respect for the lives that have been lost, we ask that you provide us the necessary privacy required to grieve and properly mourn the loss of our loved ones. Please keep the families in your prayers.”