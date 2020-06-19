Odell Beckham Jr. Releases ‘I Still Can’t Breathe’ T-Shirt To Raise Money for Black Lives Matter Movement

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
For Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the image of George Floyd being killed at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last month was enough to inspire action.
So he’s releasing a new T-shirt to honor him and will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Like many other people around the world, I was heartbroken and extremely disturbed when I saw the video of George Floyd being murdered by police officers,” Beckham said, according to PageSix.com. “In an effort to do something to help the cause of ending police brutality, I wanted to help promote a T-shirt that sends a message that we demand justice for George Floyd and an end to police brutality.”
The T-shirt is available to purchase for $25 and has the words “I Still Can’t Breathe” printed on the front, and “No Justice, No Peace” printed on the back.
According to PageSix.com, the L.A. Lakers’ LeBron James, the Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook, reality show star Kendall Jenner and DJ and producer Diplo all have already brought a shirt from Beckham’s website endthistogether.com.
Earlier in July, Beckham, along with other NFL players including Saquon Barkley of the N.Y. Giants, Patrick Mahomes from the Kansas City Chiefs and several others in a video to the NFL expressing their feelings about racism in America entitled “I Am George Floyd.”
Photo Credit: Jason Miller/Getty Images
