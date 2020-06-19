Odell Beckham Jr. Releases ‘I Still Can’t Breathe’ T-Shirt To Raise Money for Black Lives Matter Movement

For Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the image of George Floyd being killed at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last month was enough to inspire action.

So he’s releasing a new T-shirt to honor him and will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Like many other people around the world, I was heartbroken and extremely disturbed when I saw the video of George Floyd being murdered by police officers,” Beckham said, according to PageSix.com. “In an effort to do something to help the cause of ending police brutality, I wanted to help promote a T-shirt that sends a message that we demand justice for George Floyd and an end to police brutality.”

The T-shirt is available to purchase for $25 and has the words “I Still Can’t Breathe” printed on the front, and “No Justice, No Peace” printed on the back.