Cam Newton Signs With New England Patriots

The New England Patriots, looking to continue their legacy after the departure of six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, have brought in former Carolina Panthers MVP Cam Newton to fill his cleats.

Newton signed a one-year deal with the Patriots, the Boston Herald reported on Sunday(June 28), that is laden with incentives and could be worth as much as $7.5 million.

He was released from the Panthers in March. In 2019, he was injured and sat out much of the season.

With the move to New England, Newton now will compete with QBs Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer for the starting position. If Newton is chosen, he would be the first African-American to start as QB for the Pats.

Coach Bill Belichick, who reportedly engineered the deal, said bringing in the 31-year-old was part of his overall winning strategy.

“I think when you’re talking about mobile quarterbacks, guys that are tough to handle, tackle, can throw, run, make good decisions, can beat you — I would put Newton at the top of the list. … he would be Public Enemy No. 1,” he said, according to the Herald.

Newton sent out a social media message on Sunday when the news broke about his new team. He was excited about it to say the least.