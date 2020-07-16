‘Snitch Hotline’ Keeps NBA Players In Check On COVID-19 Protocols

Multiple calls have been made to a hotline set up to report violations of social distancing rules in the NBA bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, PEOPLE.com reports, citing a tweet from The Atlantic reporter Sham Charania.

Players at the facility, where NBA play will resume on July 31, cannot visit each other’s hotel rooms, but are allowed to have restricted socialization. Upon arrival, they were quarantined in their rooms for 36 to 48 hours until they tested negative for coronavirus twice.

But some players have received warnings as a result of what’s been dubbed the “snitch hotline.”

Two NBA players, the Sacramento Kings’ Richaun Holmes and the Houston Rockets’ Bruno Caboclo were placed in quarantine a second time after rule violations, ESPN reports. Holmes said in a statement that he only broke quarantine to pick up a delivery of food.

“After the initial quarantine period, I briefly and accidentally crossed the NBA campus line to pick up a food delivery,” Holmes said. “I am currently in quarantine and have 8 days left. I apologize for my actions and look forward to rejoining my teammates for our playoff push.”