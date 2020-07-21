Florida Congressman Curses Out AOC During Heated Exchange

Democratic Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez is used to being called out for her rhetoric and progressive stance by Republicans, especially on social media, but she likely wasn't expecting the verbal abuse she received from her conservative colleague on the steps of the United States Capitol on Monday (July 20).

According to The Hill, Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) called AOC out her name using profane language as they passed each other after a heated exchange about crime rates in NYC.

Yoho was reportedly coming down the steps on the east side of the Capitol on Monday, having just voted, when he approached Ocasio-Cortez, who was heading into the building to cast a vote of her own.

RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out AOC

In the tense exchange, which was overheard by a reporter, Yoho allegedly told Ocasio-Cortez she was "disgusting" for suggesting that poverty and unemployment are the driving forces behind the recent spike in crime in New York City during the coronavirus pandemic.

"You are out of your freaking mind," Yoho told her.

Ocasio-Cortez then replied to Yoho saying that he was being "rude."

As Ocasio-Cortez headed in the opposite direction, Yoho repordely whispered, "f***king b***h."

"That kind of confrontation hasn't ever happened to me — ever," Ocasio-Cortez later said. "I've never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me."

She then tweeted at the Republican congressman, in her characteristically unbothered style:. "I never spoke to Rep. Yoho before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation’s Capitol yesterday," she wrote. "Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door. But hey, 'b***hes' get stuff done.