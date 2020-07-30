Pittsburgh Steelers’ Stephon Tuitt: ‘Screw Anybody’ Who Has A Problem With Him Standing During National Anthem

The NFL, especially its players, seem to be on a more unified front moving into the upcoming season when it comes to social and racial justice, but apparently not every player feels America needs change.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt says he’s not going to kneel for the national anthem and “screw anybody who have a problem.”

“I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that,” he tweeted Monday (July 27). “My grandmother was a immigrant from the Carribean and age worked her ass off to bring 20 people over the right way. She had no money and educated herself to be a nurse. She living good now.”