Pittsburgh Steelers’ Stephon Tuitt: ‘Screw Anybody’ Who Has A Problem With Him Standing During National Anthem

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
The NFL, especially its players, seem to be on a more unified front moving into the upcoming season when it comes to social and racial justice, but apparently not every player feels America needs change.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt says he’s not going to kneel for the national anthem and “screw anybody who have a problem.”
“I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that,” he tweeted Monday (July 27). “My grandmother was a immigrant from the Carribean and age worked her ass off to bring 20 people over the right way. She had no money and educated herself to be a nurse. She living good now.”
Also I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that. My grandmother was a immigrant from the Carribean and age worked her ass off to bring 20 people over the right way. She had no money and educated herself to be a nurse. She living good now.— stephon tuitt (@DOCnation_7) July 27, 2020
RELATED: Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva Says 'I Threw My Teammates Under The Bus'
The 27-year-old has played in the NFL for six years and is at odds with his fellow D-line teammate Cam Hayward, who told reporters last month that his teammates support Black Lives Matter and will kneel in reverence to the movement.
“I think we want to stay united in what we do and what we want to accomplish,” Heyward said in June, according to KDKA. “Coach has always told me if we win the Super Bowl, that’s not enough in the city of Pittsburgh. We want to leave lasting change among the community as well. For us, we’re going to have those opportunities to branch out and be individuals and affect our community.”
Many were upset with Tuitt’s tweet and have since responded. See what they had to say below.
Lol, imagine still thinking it's the flag you're kneeling against. It's a form of protest against a very specific issue. The fact you can't wrap your head around that yet is mind boggling.— Chris (@TheVoodoo58) July 27, 2020
This is a bad take yo. The nation is kneeling for a very specific reason. I come from immigrants too and that flag means something different to me as well. But this ain’t the time and place to share those personal view points. This ain’t it, chief.— Troy Greene (@troyDgreene) July 27, 2020
You have the freedom to do as you wish. Kneeling is to shed light on the mistreatment of black Americans. For centuries black Americans shed blood in wars for the 🇺🇸 flag at home & abroad. Our sacrifices made it possible for your grandmother to leave a black nation to come here.— Maurice (@ThaRealMaurice) July 28, 2020
You don't kneel for the flag. You don't kneel for the anthem. You kneel to protest injustice. I'm a veteran and see this very clearly.— Dave Bricker (@CognitiveCaveat) July 27, 2020
My grandmother did they same thing and she would kneel. One has absolutely nothing to do with the other! PLEASE EDUCATE YOURSELF!!— #BlackLivesMatter🇹🇹 (@SweetTrini_Jin) July 27, 2020
Photo: Joe Sargent/Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS