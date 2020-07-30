Pittsburgh Steelers’ Stephon Tuitt: ‘Screw Anybody’ Who Has A Problem With Him Standing During National Anthem

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 30: Stephon Tuitt #91 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 30, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The defensive lineman is causing controversy.

Published 6 hours ago

The NFL, especially its players, seem to be on a more unified front moving into the upcoming season when it comes to social and racial justice, but apparently not every player feels America needs change.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt says he’s not going to kneel for the national anthem and “screw anybody who have a problem.”

“I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that,” he tweeted Monday (July 27). “My grandmother was a immigrant from the Carribean and age worked her ass off to bring 20 people over the right way. She had no money and educated herself to be a nurse. She living good now.”

The 27-year-old has played in the NFL for six years and is at odds with his fellow D-line teammate Cam Hayward, who told reporters last month that his teammates support Black Lives Matter and will kneel in reverence to the movement.

“I think we want to stay united in what we do and what we want to accomplish,” Heyward said in June, according to KDKA. “Coach has always told me if we win the Super Bowl, that’s not enough in the city of Pittsburgh. We want to leave lasting change among the community as well. For us, we’re going to have those opportunities to branch out and be individuals and affect our community.”

Many were upset with Tuitt’s tweet and have since responded. See what they had to say below.

Written by BET Staff

Photo: Joe Sargent/Getty Images

