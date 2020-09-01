Breonna Taylor, John Lewis And Rosa Parks Nominated For Trump’s Garden Of American Hero

The list of nominations of symbolic American icons has been announced on Monday (Aug. 31) to be featured in President Trump’s proposed National Garden of American Heroes, and at least three historical Black figures have made the recommendation list.

After a committee sent more than 2,000 letters to state governors and county officials for their proposal, John Lewis, Breonna Taylor and Rosa Parks are among those who have made the list to have a statute in the National Garden, according to CNN.

Several states nominated civil rights icons John Lewis and Rosa Parks for the honor.

Lehigh County Commissioner of Pennsylvania, Amy Zanelli, wrote a letter to the task force explaining her state’s submissions.