LeBron James On Why His Children Won’t See Him In The NBA Bubble

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the NBA is continuing to host playoff games in the “bubble” at Orlando’s Disney World Campus. All of the players are living in isolation from the rest of the world, including their families. Lakers legend LeBron James recently spoke out about not being able to see his three children.

On September 7, LeBron James explained to Yahoo Sports why his kids remained in Los Angeles while he’s in Florida noting, "There’s nothing for them to do.”



He continued, "I mean, I’ve got a 16-year-old. I mean, he’s going to sit in the bubble and do what? I’ve got a 13-year-old. He’s going to do what? Five-year-old girl, there’s nothing for her to do.”

The three-time NBA champ also added, “The park isn’t open. I mean, there’s only so many times she can go to the pool. My kids are too adventurous, and they love to do so much stuff. It makes no sense for them to be here... They can stay in L.A., and they’re great. There’s literally nothing for them to do here. This is not a kid-friendly place. Let’s be honest."

Even James has had doubts about staying in Orlando. At an August 30 press conference, he said because of the isolation from the rest of the world , he thought, “I’ve got to get the hell out of here.”

Watch a clip from the press conference below: