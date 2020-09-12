Naomi Osaka Wins U.S. Open And Honors Tamir Rice

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Naomi Osaka of Japan kisses the trophy in celebration after winning her Women's Singles final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Day Thirteen of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 12, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

She defeated Victoria Azareka in three sets.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Naomi Osaka captured her second US Open title in two years on Saturday but it wasn’t without some perseverance.

The 22-year-old won just one game in her opening set against Victoria Azarenka but stormed back to win the last two (1-6, 6-3, 6-3) to win her third Grand Slam title overall.

Osaka becomes the first woman in 25 years to win the US Open after dropping the first set. Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario was the last, who defeated Steffi Graf in 1994.

It was Azarenka who defeated 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the semifinals on Friday.

Osaka’s 2018 US Open victory was her first career major, which was followed by her triumph at the Australian Open in 2019.

Throughout the earlier rounds of this year’s Open, Osaka expressed her desire to wear masks featuring Black men and women who have been killed by police brutality and racism. Before Saturday’s final, she wore a mask bearing the name of Tamir Rice.

Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

